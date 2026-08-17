USDA provides $7.5 million to expand cold chain capacity

Funded projects will support the temporary storage, packaging, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and minimally processed foods.
Aug. 20, 2026
2 min read
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Key takeaways

  • USDA is making $7.5 million available for cold chain equipment investments.
  • CCG subawards can cover up to $200,000 in equipment and related delivery and installation costs.
  • Eligible sub-awardees must provide a 10% cash cost-share contribution.
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USDA provides $7.5 million in grants for cold chain equipment and storage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making $7.5 million in grant funding available through the Cold Chain Grants for Emergency Food Assistance Program (CCG) to support cold chain equipment investments. The department will fund projects that help food assistance entities temporarily store, package, and distribute fresh, frozen, and minimally processed foods.

Funded nonprofit organizations will administer a subaward program supporting cold storage within the middle of the supply chain. Selected grant recipients will manage a competitive subaward program and provide consultation and subject-matter expertise to sub-awardees supporting cold storage in consumer-facing food assistance operations.

CCG recipients will issue subawards for cold chain equipment purchases. Each subaward can cover the equipment cost, documented delivery, installation, and necessary ancillary equipment and supplies, up to $200,000. Sub-awardees must provide a 10% cash cost-share contribution.

The funded projects are intended to increase access to food produced by U.S. farmers and ranchers while supporting healthier families and communities in alignment with the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

CCG applications must be submitted electronically through grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET on October 1. More information on eligibility is available through the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service's CCG program.

“Every American deserves access to real, nutritious food,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. “This funding will give food banks the infrastructure to deliver more meat, eggs, dairy, produce, and other whole foods from American farmers and ranchers to families in need. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are rebuilding a food system that nourishes American families and strengthens American agriculture.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The funding could create additional demand for cold storage equipment and infrastructure within the middle of the food supply chain. For refrigerated carriers and fleets serving food assistance organizations, expanded cold storage capacity could create additional points for temperature-controlled freight to be held, packaged, and distributed.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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