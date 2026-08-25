UPS invests $2 billion to expand logistics and cold-chain capabilities

UPS is investing more than $2 billion across its international, health care, and supply chain solutions businesses to improve speed, reliability, and control for customers managing global supply chains. The investments began in 2024 and will continue through 2028, with projects addressing shifting trade routes, evolving regulations, and supply chain uncertainty.

The projects include a new hub at Clark Airport in the Philippines, expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026; a new facility in Barrie, Ontario, in 2027; and a new air hub at Hong Kong International Airport in 2028.

Health care and temperature-sensitive freight are a significant part of the investment. UPS has added 27 temperature-controlled freight cross-dock facilities designed for short-term storage between air and ground movements. The company also is expanding cold-chain capabilities at a UPS Supply Chain Solutions facility in Amsterdam, where freight, brokerage, and cold-chain services are brought together under one roof.

UPS is also growing its logistics and air hub capabilities in Taiwan and South Korea, including automation designed to increase processing speeds. Its intra-Asia air network is receiving additional capacity to support health care, technology, industrial manufacturing, and automotive shipments.

“Customers need end-to-end logistics that match their requirements for visibility, speed, and ease," said Kate Gutmann, UPS EVP and president of international, health care, and supply chain solutions. "These investments allow us to bring air, ground, brokerage, and distribution together in one solution, with fewer handoffs, more end-to-end control, and less complexity. Combined with real-time tracking and proactive monitoring, we can handle even the most temperature-sensitive, time-critical, and high-value shipments ... whether across town or around the world.”