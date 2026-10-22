SeaCube to receive NDTA award for defense transportation support

SeaCube Containers will receive the National Defense Transportation Association’s (NDTA) Corporate Distinguished Service Award for its contributions to the defense transportation community. The company will receive the award during the 2026 NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting, scheduled for October 26-29 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

The award recognizes corporate members that have distinguished themselves through their support and involvement in the NDTA and its mission during the previous year.

SeaCube has supported U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) since 2019, providing intermodal equipment and transportation services to meet scheduled and mission-critical requirements. Through its Government Services business, the company draws on its equipment expertise, global reach, and responsive service capabilities to support the transportation needs of the U.S. military and government agencies.