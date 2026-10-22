SeaCube to receive NDTA award for defense transportation support
Key takeaways
- SeaCube has supported USTRANSCOM with intermodal equipment and transportation services since 2019.
- The NDTA award recognizes corporate members for their contributions to the association and its mission.
- The 2026 NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting runs October 26-29 in Grapevine, Texas.
SeaCube Containers will receive the National Defense Transportation Association’s (NDTA) Corporate Distinguished Service Award for its contributions to the defense transportation community. The company will receive the award during the 2026 NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting, scheduled for October 26-29 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.
The award recognizes corporate members that have distinguished themselves through their support and involvement in the NDTA and its mission during the previous year.
SeaCube has supported U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) since 2019, providing intermodal equipment and transportation services to meet scheduled and mission-critical requirements. Through its Government Services business, the company draws on its equipment expertise, global reach, and responsive service capabilities to support the transportation needs of the U.S. military and government agencies.
The annual fall meeting brings together military, government, and industry transportation and logistics leaders to discuss challenges facing the defense transportation community. The 2026 meeting will focus on how transportation and logistics capabilities support mission success, including humanitarian response and global military operations.
“We are honored to be recognized by NDTA and to be part of a community that brings together government, military, and industry to strengthen our nation’s defense transportation capabilities,” Robert F. Sappio, CEO of SeaCube Containers, said. “The fall meeting provides an important forum for collaboration, and we value the relationships we have built through our involvement with NDTA.”
What this means for the trucking industry
SeaCube’s recognition highlights the role intermodal equipment providers play in supporting mission-critical transportation needs. Reliable equipment, responsive service, and coordination across transportation networks are essential to keeping complex supply chains moving, including those serving refrigerated freight and other temperature-sensitive cargo.