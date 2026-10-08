Refrigerated rates hit record high as fuel drives September costs

C.H. Robinson's refrigerated section of its truckload report shows national spot-market rates, including fuel, reached a record $3.60 per mile in September, surpassing the previous all-time high set in February 2022. The company reported that linehaul-only rates remain below the 2022 peak, indicating that fuel is driving much of the current pricing.

On the East Coast, refrigerated markets are beginning to follow seasonal patterns after peak produce shipping in northern growing regions. The Northeast recorded one of the largest declines in outbound load-to-truck ratios during September as equipment availability improved and capacity conditions eased. Rates remain elevated, but recent increases have been driven largely by fuel surcharges.

The Northeast is expected to loosen further during October as refrigerated capacity becomes more available following the summer harvest period. Diesel costs are expected to continue supporting higher all-in transportation rates than shippers typically see at this point in the season.