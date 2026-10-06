Overhaul expands cold-chain platform to improve shipment risk management

The platform also uses location context to distinguish pre-departure pack-out and pre-cooling activity from the in-transit portion of a shipment. Customers can configure how temperature readings are captured at origin and destination.

For quality and compliance teams, Overhaul provides traceable shipment records and configurable workflows to help assess excursions and support product disposition. Its reporting is aligned to GxP, USP <1079>, FSMA, and HACCP, with GxP workflows and temperature and location data designed for 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 audit readiness.

“We are giving teams confidence in the decisions they make because now they have temperature data that is connected to the shipment’s actual context,” said Melita Marks, cold chain market advisor at Overhaul. “Our team works directly with customers and with our product group, so that what we see in the field shapes the platform, ensuring teams have the information they need to make decisions in transit and protect the integrity of their product.”

What this means for the trucking industry

For carriers and logistics providers handling temperature-sensitive shipments, connecting temperature readings with location and shipment context could make it easier to determine whether an alert reflects an actual in-transit issue or activity occurring before departure. That can help teams focus their response on shipments that require attention rather than treating every temperature reading as an exception.

The added audit and compliance capabilities could also give logistics teams more documentation to support decisions when shipments experience excursions. For fleet and logistics executives, the platform’s broader approach shifts cold-chain monitoring from collecting temperature data toward using multiple data points to assess shipment risk and determine when intervention is needed.