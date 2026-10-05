Nelson-Jameson expands California cold storage to improve dairy logistics

Nelson-Jameson recently added cold storage and logistics capabilities at its Turlock, California, distribution center to support dairy producers across the West Coast. The company is adding ultra-cold storage capacity for specialized cultures used in cheese manufacturing and fresh dairy products.

The Turlock facility features specialized cold storage maintained at -60°C (-76°F) to protect temperature-sensitive materials. The California location will also provide direct regional distribution, helping reduce lead times, time in transit, reliance on third-party carriers, and product spoilage rates.

The Turlock expansion follows a similar cold-chain infrastructure addition at the company's Fairview, Pennsylvania, distribution center, with plans to add culture storage in Jerome, Idaho, to serve customers across Idaho, Utah, and the Pacific Northwest.