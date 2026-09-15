Schmitz Cargobull unveils S.CU dc100 to improve refrigeration efficiency
Key takeaways
- The S.CU dc100 uses up to 8% less fuel than the S.CU dc90.
- Cooling capacity increases by up to 11% compared with the predecessor model.
- VarioFlow can cool cargo space from +30°C to -20°C around 15% faster.
Schmitz Cargobull recently unveiled the S.CU dc100 transport refrigeration unit with VarioFlow technology at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 to improve energy efficiency, temperature control, operational reliability, and operating costs.
The company, which produces transport refrigeration units (TRUs) and other commercial vehicle equipment, developed VarioFlow to independently regulate refrigeration generation and cooling and heat transfer. The system adjusts the speeds of the compressor, evaporator fan, condenser fan, and engine room fan according to cooling requirements. Compared with the S.CU dc90, the S.CU dc100 uses up to 8% less fuel while providing up to 11% more cooling capacity.
The demand-based control system is designed to provide precise temperature management while using the energy required for the operating conditions. Cargo space can be cooled from +30°C to -20°C (86°F to -4°F), about 15% faster, helping reach required transport temperatures more quickly.
At high outside temperatures, the system can increase the speed of the condenser and machine room fans to support reliability. The optimized operating mode also reduces component loads and may contribute to longer system service life.
The S.CU dc100 uses 48-volt VarioFlow fans and a modular design with a high proportion of common parts across the S.CU modular system. The approach is intended to simplify maintenance and service work while supporting vehicle availability. The S.CU dc100 uses R454A refrigerant, which Schmitz Cargobull previously introduced in Europe for the S.CU dc90 and S.CU d80. Compared with R452A, R454A reduces the CO2 equivalent by 89%.
What this means for the trucking industry
The S.CU dc100 could give refrigerated fleets another way to manage fuel consumption while maintaining precise temperature control. Faster pull-down times may also help reduce the energy required during initial cooling, while the modular design could make maintenance more straightforward. The combination of demand-based component control, increased cooling capacity, and reduced fuel use gives fleet executives additional factors to consider when evaluating refrigeration equipment for temperature-sensitive freight.