Schmitz Cargobull earns sustainability award for ePTO-ready refrigeration unit
Key takeaways
- The S.CU helped Schmitz Cargobull earn first place in the mobility and logistics solutions category of the German Award for Sustainability Projects.
- The standardized ePTO interface works with both diesel and electric tractor units.
- A diesel generator remains available as backup for the ePTO-ready refrigeration unit.
Schmitz Cargobull recently received first place in the mobility and logistics solutions category of the German Award for Sustainability Projects for its S.CU ePTO-ready transport refrigeration unit.
The S.CU ePTO-ready unit is designed to support locally emission-free refrigerated transport without an additional high-voltage battery in the trailer or restrictions on payload and flexibility. A diesel generator remains available as a backup, allowing the unit to support refrigerated operations across different tractor configurations. The standardized ePTO interface allows the units to work with both diesel and electric tractor units.
"We want to advance the decarbonization of temperature-controlled transport with solutions that work easily and are economical in our customers' everyday lives," said Thomas Wissing de Freitas, sustainability manager at Schmitz Cargobull. “With the S.CU ePTO ready chillers, transport companies can already significantly reduce their emissions today. The technology makes the gradual transition to electrified transport chains possible, and we are pleased that the award honors this.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The ePTO-ready design gives refrigerated fleets a way to use electric tractor power for refrigeration while retaining diesel backup capability. Compatibility with both diesel and electric tractors also provides flexibility as fleets add electrified equipment without requiring a separate high-voltage battery in the trailer.