Schmitz Cargobull earns sustainability award for ePTO-ready refrigeration unit

Schmitz Cargobull recently received first place in the mobility and logistics solutions category of the German Award for Sustainability Projects for its S.CU ePTO-ready transport refrigeration unit.

The S.CU ePTO-ready unit is designed to support locally emission-free refrigerated transport without an additional high-voltage battery in the trailer or restrictions on payload and flexibility. A diesel generator remains available as a backup, allowing the unit to support refrigerated operations across different tractor configurations. The standardized ePTO interface allows the units to work with both diesel and electric tractor units.