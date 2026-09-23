Schmitz Cargobull earns sustainability award for ePTO-ready refrigeration unit

The S.CU can run electrically through an electric tractor’s power take-off while retaining a diesel generator as backup.
Sept. 23, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google

Key takeaways

  • The S.CU helped Schmitz Cargobull earn first place in the mobility and logistics solutions category of the German Award for Sustainability Projects.
  • The standardized ePTO interface works with both diesel and electric tractor units.
  • A diesel generator remains available as backup for the ePTO-ready refrigeration unit.
Cargobull
From left to right: Brigitte Zypries, former Federal Minister of Justice and Federal Minister of Economics with Thomas Wissing de Freitas, Sustainability Manager at Schmitz Cargobull at the award ceremony in Berlin

From left to right: Brigitte Zypries, former Federal Minister of Justice and Federal Minister of Economics with Thomas Wissing de Freitas, Sustainability Manager at Schmitz Cargobull at the award ceremony in Berlin

Schmitz Cargobull recently received first place in the mobility and logistics solutions category of the German Award for Sustainability Projects for its S.CU ePTO-ready transport refrigeration unit.

The S.CU ePTO-ready unit is designed to support locally emission-free refrigerated transport without an additional high-voltage battery in the trailer or restrictions on payload and flexibility. A diesel generator remains available as a backup, allowing the unit to support refrigerated operations across different tractor configurations. The standardized ePTO interface allows the units to work with both diesel and electric tractor units.

"We want to advance the decarbonization of temperature-controlled transport with solutions that work easily and are economical in our customers' everyday lives," said Thomas Wissing de Freitas, sustainability manager at Schmitz Cargobull. “With the S.CU ePTO ready chillers, transport companies can already significantly reduce their emissions today. The technology makes the gradual transition to electrified transport chains possible, and we are pleased that the award honors this.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The ePTO-ready design gives refrigerated fleets a way to use electric tractor power for refrigeration while retaining diesel backup capability. Compatibility with both diesel and electric tractors also provides flexibility as fleets add electrified equipment without requiring a separate high-voltage battery in the trailer.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of FleetOwner, create an account today!