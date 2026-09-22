GCCA addresses potential effects of California cold storage legislation

The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) recently issued a statement outlining concerns about California legislation AB 817 and SB 716, introduced after a June 17 warehouse fire in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The organization, which represents companies across the temperature-controlled supply chain, said the bills could affect cold storage operations and investment across the state.

GCCA said the legislation could raise cold storage costs for businesses across the food and pharmaceutical supply chains, including growers, processors, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers. The organization also said the measures could limit facility improvements related to energy efficiency and safety while creating additional barriers to doing business in California. According to GCCA, small and midsized operators, including family-owned businesses, could face particular challenges under the proposed legislation.