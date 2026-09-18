Swisslog Healthcare partners with PharmaSystems to expand cold chain access

According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, 43% of new drug approvals between 2018 and 2023 required cold chain storage, increasing demand for refrigeration equipment among healthcare facilities.

"Building a trusted partner network is central to our strategy for making the Tenutō Cold Chain portfolio accessible to healthcare facilities around the world," Cory Kwarta, CEO of Swisslog Healthcare, said. "Together with PharmaSystems, we will ensure that Canadian pharmacies and laboratories have access to purpose-built cold storage solutions as the demand for specialty medications continues to accelerate."

What this means for the trucking industry

The expanded distribution network could create additional demand for cold chain equipment and related temperature-controlled logistics supporting pharmacies, laboratories, and healthcare facilities. For fleets serving these customers, growth in specialty medication storage could increase the importance of reliable refrigerated transportation and inventory handling.