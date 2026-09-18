Swisslog Healthcare partners with PharmaSystems to expand cold chain access
Key takeaways
- Swisslog Healthcare is expanding access to its Tenutō Cold Chain portfolio.
- The partnership adds a new distribution channel for Canadian healthcare customers.
- Growing cold storage needs are shaping demand for specialized refrigeration equipment.
Swisslog Healthcare has partnered with PharmaSystems to distribute its Tenutō Cold Chain portfolio across Canada. The company, which supplies pharmacy and transport automation solutions, will work with PharmaSystems to make Tenutō medical refrigerators and freezers available to customers across pharmacy, laboratory, healthcare, and biomedical segments.
The partnership expands access to purpose-built cold storage equipment as healthcare facilities manage increasingly complex medication inventories. Swisslog Healthcare said working with regional distributors will help extend the reach of its cold chain solutions to more facilities across Canada.
According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, 43% of new drug approvals between 2018 and 2023 required cold chain storage, increasing demand for refrigeration equipment among healthcare facilities.
"Building a trusted partner network is central to our strategy for making the Tenutō Cold Chain portfolio accessible to healthcare facilities around the world," Cory Kwarta, CEO of Swisslog Healthcare, said. "Together with PharmaSystems, we will ensure that Canadian pharmacies and laboratories have access to purpose-built cold storage solutions as the demand for specialty medications continues to accelerate."
What this means for the trucking industry
The expanded distribution network could create additional demand for cold chain equipment and related temperature-controlled logistics supporting pharmacies, laboratories, and healthcare facilities. For fleets serving these customers, growth in specialty medication storage could increase the importance of reliable refrigerated transportation and inventory handling.