Fatigue Science and Dot Transportation pilot predictive fatigue management

Dot Transportation Inc. (DTI) recently selected Fatigue Science for a pilot program using its Readi fatigue management platform to identify and manage driver fatigue risk before incidents occur. The company, which provides transportation services as the transportation affiliate of Dot Foods, will introduce Readi’s predictive fatigue technology into its existing safety program.

The pilot will give DTI safety teams and driver supervisors greater visibility into when individual drivers may face elevated fatigue risk before and during an upcoming shift. Readi provides personalized, hour-by-hour fatigue predictions and allows supervisors to take actions such as strategically timed rest breaks or driver check-ins while minimizing disruption to daily operations.

DTI currently uses Samsara and other safety processes to monitor driver behavior and identify events that may require review. The pilot will examine how fatigue risk data can add a predictive layer by identifying when a driver may be approaching elevated fatigue risk before an in-cab or telematics event occurs.