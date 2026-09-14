Thermo King expands all-electric EV series to improve urban cold chain transport

Thermo King recently launched four new models in its all-electric EV series for the Asia Pacific region in an effort to improve operating efficiency across urban cold chain applications. The company, which produces transport refrigeration solutions, introduced the EV500S, EV500e, EV300e, and EV200e with an integrated electric drive solution.

The EV500S and EV500e are designed for urban distribution of fruits and vegetables, fresh e-commerce goods, and pharmaceuticals. The EV200e and EV300e are designed for high-frequency, short-haul last-mile delivery between urban cold storage facilities and retail outlets.

Operating energy efficiency has been improved by 8.3% compared with first-generation units, as has cooling performance. The units are designed to restore temperatures more quickly after frequent door openings, supporting applications where refrigerated cargo is accessed repeatedly.