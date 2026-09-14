Thermo King expands all-electric EV series to improve urban cold chain transport
Key takeaways
- Thermo King added four all-electric refrigeration models for Asia Pacific cold chain applications.
- The new units improve operating energy efficiency by 8.3% over first-generation models.
- iTracKing II enables remote monitoring and two-way control of refrigeration units.
Thermo King recently launched four new models in its all-electric EV series for the Asia Pacific region in an effort to improve operating efficiency across urban cold chain applications. The company, which produces transport refrigeration solutions, introduced the EV500S, EV500e, EV300e, and EV200e with an integrated electric drive solution.
The EV500S and EV500e are designed for urban distribution of fruits and vegetables, fresh e-commerce goods, and pharmaceuticals. The EV200e and EV300e are designed for high-frequency, short-haul last-mile delivery between urban cold storage facilities and retail outlets.
Operating energy efficiency has been improved by 8.3% compared with first-generation units, as has cooling performance. The units are designed to restore temperatures more quickly after frequent door openings, supporting applications where refrigerated cargo is accessed repeatedly.
The series uses ARCON intelligent control architecture to adjust cooling output based on changing cargo load conditions and to maintain temperature control within ±0.5 degrees Celsius. An economy mode also helps reduce energy consumption while maintaining cooling performance.
The series can also be equipped with Thermo King's iTracKing II intelligent system, which uses IP67 industrial-grade TBOX hardware for remote monitoring of transport refrigeration units. The system provides real-time information on vehicle location, cargo compartment temperature, and unit operating status through a mobile app.
"The shift to electric vehicles is transforming urban cold chain distribution, where balancing energy efficiency and temperature stability remains critical," Helen Ling, VP of Thermo King Asia Pacific, said. "Backed by more than a decade of electric refrigeration expertise, our new EV series marks another step forward in delivering greater energy efficiency, stronger reliability and smarter digital capabilities to customers while supporting more sustainable cold chain transport."
What this means for the trucking industry
For fleets operating refrigerated electric vehicles in Asia Pacific, the expanded EV series provides more options across distribution and last-mile use cases. The combination of improved energy efficiency, temperature control, and remote monitoring could help fleets manage refrigerated cargo while making better use of available vehicle energy and operating data.