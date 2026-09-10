Trane Technologies acquires Thermo King Midwest to expand dealer network
Key takeaways
- Thermo King is expanding its company-owned dealership presence in the Americas.
- The acquisition strengthens Thermo King’s presence across key Midwest markets.
- Thermo King Midwest brings an established customer base and experienced dealership team.
Trane Technologies has completed the acquisition of Thermo King Midwest, a top Thermo King dealer in North America, expanding Thermo King’s company-owned dealer network.
The company, which provides climate solutions through its Thermo King brand, will add Thermo King Midwest’s approximately 150 employees across nine full-service locations in Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio. Thermo King Midwest will continue to serve its existing markets as a company-owned dealership within Thermo King’s Americas business.
Thermo King Midwest provides sales, installation, and after-sales service for refrigeration units, accessories, maintenance contracts, and telematics solutions.
“This is a significant milestone as Thermo King Midwest is our second company-owned Thermo King dealership in the Americas,” Mark Dudek, dealer general manager of Thermo King Americas, stated. “Together with the dealership’s strong reputation and experienced team, we will strengthen our position in the Midwest markets and make an even greater impact for our customers and the industry as we open new doors for innovation and growth.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The acquisition gives Thermo King direct ownership of a major dealership serving three states, potentially strengthening its ability to support customers through sales, installation, maintenance, and after-sales services. For fleets operating refrigerated equipment in the Midwest, the company-owned structure maintains access to the dealership’s existing locations and services while bringing the operation into Thermo King’s Americas business.