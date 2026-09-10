Trane Technologies acquires Thermo King Midwest to expand dealer network

Trane Technologies has completed the acquisition of Thermo King Midwest, a top Thermo King dealer in North America, expanding Thermo King’s company-owned dealer network.

The company, which provides climate solutions through its Thermo King brand, will add Thermo King Midwest’s approximately 150 employees across nine full-service locations in Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio. Thermo King Midwest will continue to serve its existing markets as a company-owned dealership within Thermo King’s Americas business.

Thermo King Midwest provides sales, installation, and after-sales service for refrigeration units, accessories, maintenance contracts, and telematics solutions.