Rush Enterprises completes MCT Companies joint venture to expand refrigeration services

Rush Enterprises will account for its ownership in MCT Holdco as an equity method investment and will not consolidate the joint venture within its truck segment or any other operating segment.

The partnership combines the technology, operating systems, and expertise of both organizations with Rush Enterprises' scale and financial resources. MCT Companies will continue to be led by Bill Willett as CEO and president.

“I am pleased to announce the closing of our investment in MCT Companies,” W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, CEO, and president of Rush Enterprises, said. “This transaction represents Rush Enterprises’ first investment in a dealership group that is not focused on commercial vehicle sales, and we believe that the closing of this transaction is an important step in our ability to achieve growth through investments in businesses that are adjacent to the commercial vehicle market.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The joint venture expands Rush Enterprises' reach into transport refrigeration, giving the company an interest in a network serving refrigerated transportation customers. For fleets operating refrigerated equipment, the combination of dealership locations, mobile service, parts, and refrigeration expertise could support broader service capabilities as the venture invests in MCT Companies' growth.