Ortec introduces AI tools to improve e-grocery delivery operations

For store-based fulfillment models, OHD aligns picking capacity, time slot availability, and delivery area management. Forecasting models can identify weekday and hourly periods when additional picking capacity could support higher demand while helping maintain service reliability and control costs.

Routing algorithms incorporate traffic patterns and road network information, while continuous optimization allows teams to respond to new orders and disruptions without manual replanning. Process automation also reduces planning lead times and supports faster responses to last-minute changes.

The OHD suite integrates with ERP, WMS, and transportation systems to connect planning decisions with execution. A driver mobile application provides guided workflows and proof of delivery, while customers receive real-time ETA updates and proactive notifications when delays are expected.

The technology also supports electric vehicle assignment by predicting route-level energy requirements, helping retailers increase EV utilization while accounting for battery constraints.

“As e-grocery evolves, retailers need more than faster delivery. They need control over increasingly complex operations,” George Ninikas, SVP of sales and accounts at Ortec, said. “Our solutions apply AI where it drives real outcomes, optimizing routes, capacity, and delivery schedules while accounting for real-world constraints. This allows retailers to build delivery operations that are more efficient, resilient, and ready to scale.”

What this means for the trucking industry

Refrigerated fleets operating grocery deliveries have to coordinate transportation capacity with customer delivery windows, changing orders, traffic, and fulfillment demands. Ortec’s approach could give fleet and logistics teams more flexibility to adjust those decisions without repeatedly rebuilding plans manually.