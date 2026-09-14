Circle Logistics expands reefer LTL service to support food and beverage shippers

Circle Logistics is expanding its refrigerated less-than-truckload service to provide food and beverage shippers with access to temperature-controlled capacity for partial loads. The company is building a referral network of qualified frozen food producers and connecting them with available reefer LTL capacity.

The service consolidates multiple pallet shipments onto a single temperature-controlled trailer, allowing smaller producers to move partial loads while maintaining cold chain reliability, documentation, compliance, and real-time shipment tracking. The expansion comes as demand for refrigerated and frozen foods rises, while tariff pressure and tighter cold storage capacity near borders and ports add complexity for shippers.

Every Circle load, including full truckload and reefer LTL shipments, goes through the company's E3 carrier vetting process. The process verifies the driver's commercial driver's license (CDL), the truck and trailer vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and equipment photos before dispatch. Circle also confirms carrier identity directly with the shipper and provides continuous tracking links for every shipment.