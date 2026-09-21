Carrier Transicold launches Fuel Intelligence Suite to cut reefer fuel use at IAA

Carrier Transicold is launching the Fuel Intelligence Suite to help refrigerated trailer fleets better understand and reduce fuel consumption. The company introduced the Fuel Intelligence Suite at IAA Transportation in Hannover, Germany.

Carrier Transicold built the ecosystem around its Vector High Efficiency (HE) platform and combines fuel optimization software, connected real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and fuel management accessories.

The suite includes a software upgrade for Vector HE 19 refrigeration units. Embedded on all new units and available as a retrofit for eligible existing units, the upgrade uses insights from anonymized fleet data collected through Carrier Transicold’s Lynx Fleet connected telematics platform to recalibrate refrigeration unit operation. The upgrade requires no hardware changes and can reduce fuel consumption by up to 19% while maintaining refrigeration performance.