Carrier Transicold launches Fuel Intelligence Suite to cut reefer fuel use at IAA
Key takeaways
- The Vector HE 19 software upgrade can reduce fuel consumption by up to 19%.
- Eligible existing Vector HE 19 units can receive the upgrade without hardware changes.
- A new display will show refrigeration fuel consumption directly from the cab.
Carrier Transicold is launching the Fuel Intelligence Suite to help refrigerated trailer fleets better understand and reduce fuel consumption. The company introduced the Fuel Intelligence Suite at IAA Transportation in Hannover, Germany.
Carrier Transicold built the ecosystem around its Vector High Efficiency (HE) platform and combines fuel optimization software, connected real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and fuel management accessories.
The suite includes a software upgrade for Vector HE 19 refrigeration units. Embedded on all new units and available as a retrofit for eligible existing units, the upgrade uses insights from anonymized fleet data collected through Carrier Transicold’s Lynx Fleet connected telematics platform to recalibrate refrigeration unit operation. The upgrade requires no hardware changes and can reduce fuel consumption by up to 19% while maintaining refrigeration performance.
Beginning in late 2026, the suite will also be available for Vector HE 19 and Vector HE 17 units with a new multifunction display. The display gives drivers access to key operating information from the cab, including refrigeration unit fuel consumption.
“Improving efficiency starts with understanding where opportunities exist,” said Jean-Pascal Vielfaure, product director forCarrier Transicold International Truck Trailer. “By bringing fuel data, monitoring and optimization capabilities into a single ecosystem, the Fuel Intelligence Suite helps customers turn operational insights into informed decisions across their fleets.”
What this means for the trucking industry
For refrigerated fleets, greater visibility into refrigeration fuel consumption can give fleet managers another data point for managing operating costs. The retrofit option for eligible Vector HE 19 units also gives some fleets a way to apply the software upgrade to existing equipment without hardware changes.