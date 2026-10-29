Great Dane Wayne completes 150,000th refrigerated trailer milestone
Key takeaways
- Great Dane Wayne completed its 150,000th refrigerated trailer, a Great Dane Everest built for Hurricane Express.
- The Wayne facility marked 40 years of production and has grown to a 257,000-square-foot campus.
- The plant recently received a Truck Trailers Manufacturers Association Safety Award.
Great Dane Wayne recently completed its 150,000th refrigerated trailer, marking a manufacturing milestone alongside the facility’s 40th anniversary and a safety award. The company produces Everest Single-Temp models at its 257,000-square-foot Wayne, Indiana, campus, primarily for long-haul truckload operations.
The 150,000th trailer is a Great Dane Everest built for Hurricane Express, a family-owned, temperature-controlled carrier headquartered in Oklahoma. The facility opened in 1986 and has grown from two production lines to its current campus. Its team was also recently recognized with a Truck Trailers Manufacturers Association Safety Award.
“Watching our 150,000th trailer come off the line was an exciting moment for our team,” said Rodrigo Diaz, Great Dane Wayne plant manager. “It lands the same year we’re marking four decades on this site and as part of the Wayne community. We have employees who’ve been with us close to the start, some celebrating 40 years of their own this year, and that kind of tenure is part of why the quality and craftsmanship here run so deep. This milestone, and the safety award we earned alongside it, reflect a team that takes ownership of that quality while looking out for one another.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The milestone highlights Great Dane Wayne’s production of refrigerated trailers for temperature-controlled freight operations. For carriers such as Hurricane Express, refrigerated trailer equipment supports the movement of temperature-sensitive goods, while manufacturing quality and plant safety remain important considerations for trailer suppliers and their customers.