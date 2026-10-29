Great Dane Wayne completes 150,000th refrigerated trailer milestone

“Watching our 150,000th trailer come off the line was an exciting moment for our team,” said Rodrigo Diaz, Great Dane Wayne plant manager. “It lands the same year we’re marking four decades on this site and as part of the Wayne community. We have employees who’ve been with us close to the start, some celebrating 40 years of their own this year, and that kind of tenure is part of why the quality and craftsmanship here run so deep. This milestone, and the safety award we earned alongside it, reflect a team that takes ownership of that quality while looking out for one another.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The milestone highlights Great Dane Wayne’s production of refrigerated trailers for temperature-controlled freight operations. For carriers such as Hurricane Express, refrigerated trailer equipment supports the movement of temperature-sensitive goods, while manufacturing quality and plant safety remain important considerations for trailer suppliers and their customers.