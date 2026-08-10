Verisk CargoNet releases Q2 cargo theft report to highlight rising financial losses

Verisk CargoNet recently released its second-quarter 2026 cargo theft analysis, showing that estimated cargo theft losses more than doubled year over year despite a decline in reported incidents.

The company, which provides data analytics and technology services through its CargoNet business, documented 677 supply chain theft incidents across the U.S. and Canada during the second quarter. That represents a 26% decline from Q2 2025 and a 14% decrease from Q1 2026.

While theft volume declined, estimated losses climbed to $304.6 million, compared with $135.7 million in Q2 2025. The average reported commodity value reached $564,009, driven by several multimillion-dollar thefts involving high-value shipments.