CVSA releases results from summer human trafficking awareness effort

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) recently released results from its human trafficking awareness, identification, and prevention effort conducted during this summer’s international men’s football/soccer competition. The alliance coordinated the effort with TAT to educate drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the public about human trafficking warning signs and reporting resources.

Commercial motor vehicle law enforcement personnel from 10 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces participated in the effort. From June 1 through July 30, participating jurisdictions distributed 4,484 human trafficking awareness materials, including 2,851 wallet cards, 767 window decals, 704 postcards, and 162 posters.

Enforcement personnel also delivered 37 presentations, hosted 11 public events, and made 41 media contacts before and during the competition. Outreach included discussing reporting resources with drivers after inspections, adding anti-trafficking information to inspection reports, distributing wallet cards and decals, and conducting media outreach.