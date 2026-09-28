PrePass integrates autonomous truck inspections with roadside screening systems

PrePass recently integrated Enhanced Inspection information from Kodiak AI into established state roadside screening and enforcement systems. The company, which provides weigh-station bypass, toll payment, safety, and compliance solutions, is using its platform to connect inspection information with enforcement personnel.

The automated process allows enforcement personnel to verify inspection information, authorize bypasses, and provide additional instructions when needed. Initial implementation begins in Texas and Louisiana.

The collaboration uses the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA’s) Enhanced Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspection Program, which was developed for commercial vehicles equipped with automated driving systems. Under the program, a CVSA-trained inspector verifies that an autonomous commercial vehicle is free of safety defects before it begins driverless operations.