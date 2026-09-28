PrePass integrates autonomous truck inspections with roadside screening systems
Key takeaways
- PrePass and Kodiak AI are integrating autonomous truck inspection data into roadside screening systems.
- Initial implementation covers Texas and Louisiana, with expansion beyond those states planned.
- Enhanced Inspections can remain valid for up to 24 hours under applicable program requirements.
PrePass recently integrated Enhanced Inspection information from Kodiak AI into established state roadside screening and enforcement systems. The company, which provides weigh-station bypass, toll payment, safety, and compliance solutions, is using its platform to connect inspection information with enforcement personnel.
The automated process allows enforcement personnel to verify inspection information, authorize bypasses, and provide additional instructions when needed. Initial implementation begins in Texas and Louisiana.
The collaboration uses the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA’s) Enhanced Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspection Program, which was developed for commercial vehicles equipped with automated driving systems. Under the program, a CVSA-trained inspector verifies that an autonomous commercial vehicle is free of safety defects before it begins driverless operations.
A successful Enhanced Inspection remains valid for up to 24 hours, subject to applicable program requirements. The PrePass and Kodiak AI process does not change or replace the inspection program. Instead, it makes inspection information available through established roadside screening systems.
PrePass’ network covers more than 580 inspection and screening locations nationwide. The companies said the existing infrastructure can provide a foundation for expanding the process beyond Texas and Louisiana.
“The next barrier to scaling driverless trucking isn’t inside the truck. It’s the infrastructure around it,” said Chas Wurster, CTOof PrePass. “PrePass has spent years preparing for this future through federal research, collaboration with state agencies and continued investment in roadside screening technology. By working with Kodiak to advance driverless trucking into real-world commercial operations, PrePass is operationalizing the blueprint for what comes next: bringing states, roadside infrastructure and trusted data together to make autonomous operations work at scale.”
What this means for the trucking industry
For fleets considering autonomous trucks, integrating inspection information into existing roadside systems could reduce the need for separate enforcement processes as driverless operations expand across state lines. The approach also gives state agencies a way to incorporate autonomous commercial vehicles into established safety and enforcement workflows rather than creating entirely separate roadside procedures.