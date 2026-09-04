PrePass Safety Alliance expands mobile bypass app in Oregon

PrePass Safety Alliance recently expanded the PrePass Bypass Mobile App statewide in Oregon to help qualified carriers bypass participating weigh stations and receive in-cab safety alerts. The company is working with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) on the deployment.

Bypass capabilities are available at 19 Oregon sites, with two additional sites expected to become operational by the end of the year. Qualified carriers can receive bypass decisions and safety alerts at highway speed, helping drivers avoid unnecessary stops, reduce downtime, and limit idling and stop-and-go traffic.

The PrePass Mobile App works through a driver’s mobile or telematics device without requiring additional hardware in vehicles or infrastructure on the roadway. The app transmits safety scores, credential information, and other compliance data to enforcement officers.

Vehicles that meet Oregon’s safety and credential standards can be cleared to continue at highway speeds, allowing enforcement officers to focus attention on carriers that do not meet those standards.

The app also provides customizable in-cab safety alerts, including notifications about steep grades, sharp curves, and low clearances. ODOT said future enhancements could include warnings for work zones and weather events. Each successful bypass can save up to seven minutes, reduce fuel consumption by nearly 0.5 gallons, and lower operating costs by up to $11.75, according to PrePass.

“We are proud to partner with Oregon DOT for their commitment to making roads safer and more efficient, not just for the trucking industry, but for their residents as well,” Mark Doughty, president and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance, said. “With its varied weather conditions from intense heat to heavy snow, and mountain and flatland topography, Oregon is a perfect setting for this deployment.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The Oregon deployment gives qualified carriers another way to reduce time spent at participating weigh stations without adding vehicle hardware. For fleets, the combination of bypass decisions, compliance data, and in-cab safety alerts could help reduce unnecessary stops while giving drivers more information about roadway conditions. The potential savings also add up across repeated bypasses.