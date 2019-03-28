Gorilla Safety updates fleet system

Gorilla Safety announced the release of Gorilla Fleet Intelligence 3.0, which the company said includes an overhauled user interface, easier functionality and new features.

The company showed the new system at last week’s Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting.

“We are updating our fleet management software solution to include innovative functionality which fleets need to be more efficient, effective and most importantly, profitable,” said Gorilla Safety CEO and co-founder Mark Walton. “With the biggest issue facing fleet today being driver retention, Gorilla Safety’s 3.0 release aims to relieve many of the burdens a driver often has while also allowing fleet managers to easily identify the best drivers so they can be rewarded and retained.”

Gorilla Fleet Intelligence 3.0 includes: