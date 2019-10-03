Skip navigation
Menu
Magella Photo: Magellan
Technology

Magellan rolls out new GPS offerings for municipal fleets

Magellan, a maker of GPS navigation devices, has unveiled a new suite of fleet routing technology solutions aimed at making snow removal, waste collection and street sweeping safer and more efficient for municipal fleets. 

With the new “RouteComplete,” fleet managers can be confident that drivers will complete their routes as planned, while also receiving automatic notices when previously scheduled tasks are completed. 

Magellan’s navigation device coupled with RouteComplete is designed to operate properly in complex, highly dense urban canyon environments.

The company said RouteComplete Snow Fleet Solutions features the “Return to Route” algorithm, which ensures drivers never miss a stop during winter operations.

Likewise, WasteDirect allows managers define their waste collection operations whether its point-to-point or street-to-street with the added capability of service verification. 

In addition, RouteComplete Street Fleet Solutions offers street sweepers new street management tools, the company said. 

TAGS: Telematics News HD Pickup & Van
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
100319 volvo group connected buses1860x1050-safety-1-newsintro.jpg
Volvo surpasses one million connected customer assets worldwide
Oct 03, 2019
100219-USP-Flight-Forward-Drone-work.png
UPS Flight Forward gets FAA approval to start drone airline
Oct 02, 2019
100219-traton-volkswagen-trucking-technology.png
Volkswagen’s Traton to pour $2.2 billion into electric trucks, software
Oct 02, 2019
tusimple-truck.jpg
Reasons for self-driving semis start to add up
Oct 01, 2019