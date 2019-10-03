Magellan rolls out new GPS offerings for municipal fleets

Magellan, a maker of GPS navigation devices, has unveiled a new suite of fleet routing technology solutions aimed at making snow removal, waste collection and street sweeping safer and more efficient for municipal fleets.

With the new “RouteComplete,” fleet managers can be confident that drivers will complete their routes as planned, while also receiving automatic notices when previously scheduled tasks are completed.

Magellan’s navigation device coupled with RouteComplete is designed to operate properly in complex, highly dense urban canyon environments.

The company said RouteComplete Snow Fleet Solutions features the “Return to Route” algorithm, which ensures drivers never miss a stop during winter operations.

Likewise, WasteDirect allows managers define their waste collection operations whether its point-to-point or street-to-street with the added capability of service verification.

In addition, RouteComplete Street Fleet Solutions offers street sweepers new street management tools, the company said.