Motive launches Beacon to help operations leaders track equipment and maximize asset utilization

Motive has unveiled its Motive Beacon, a compact, durable Bluetooth tracking device designed to help operations teams locate containers and small equipment that traditional GPS devices often overlook. The company, which provides an AI platform for physical operations, designed Beacon to work within its existing platform used to manage vehicles, drivers, fleet-related spend, and heavy equipment.

Motive Beacon is powered by the Motive Mesh Network, which uses Motive Vehicle Gateways and devices running the Motive Fleet App and Driver App to detect Beacons via Bluetooth and securely report their last seen location. The network provides in-transit tracking alerts and expansive coverage to help teams locate equipment across jobsites, warehouses, and field locations.

Beacon is built to support construction, logistics, utilities, landscaping, roadway maintenance, and field services operations. Teams can detect when assets are offsite or in transit, preventing equipment from being left behind and improving visibility into asset movement.

Operations leaders can view Beacon-tagged tools and equipment alongside vehicles and drivers within the Motive platform, providing a consolidated view of mixed-fleet operations. Historical reporting supports tracking equipment movement over time, identifying dormant assets, and improving long-term planning decisions.

Beacon features a compact, waterproof design with flexible mounting options and a four-year replaceable battery. The device integrates into the Motive Fleet Dashboard and offers a cost-effective way to track assets that may have been too small or too costly to monitor previously.

“Missing equipment costs companies billions of dollars annually,” Robert Higdon, director of product at Motive, stated. “With Motive Beacon, we’re helping give customers the visibility they need to locate equipment and assets within the Motive platform, the same platform they’re already using to manage the most critical pieces of their operations, including vehicles, drivers, fleet-related spend, and heavy equipment. Whether it’s tracking billions of dollars worth of equipment, reallocating underutilized assets, or recovering left-behind equipment, Beacon helps teams operate more efficiently without adding complexity.”