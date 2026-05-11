FMCSA removes Safe ELD and MyLogs ELD from registry over compliance failures

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently removed two ELDs from the list of registered electronic logging devices: Safe ELD (IOS and Android) and MyLogs ELD.

FMCSA placed these ELDs on the revoked devices list because the companies failed to meet the minimum requirements established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395. The removal took place May 7.

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. If the ELD providers correct all identified device deficiencies, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry of the update.

Beginning July 7, motor carriers that continue using the revoked devices listed above will be considered operating without an ELD. Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked device on or after July 7 will place the driver out of service.

FMCSA encourages motor carriers to take the above actions to avoid compliance issues if the ELD providers do not address the deficiency.

“Since January 2025, FMCSA has taken decisive action—removing 67 noncompliant devices that failed to meet federal standards—to protect the integrity of the ELD program, and we will continue to identify and remove any device that falls short,” FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs stated.