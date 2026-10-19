Paccar Connect brings the ‘smart car’ experience to Kenworth and Peterbilt cabs

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Commercial truck cabs increasingly feel like modern cars, with more comfort, smoother handling, and built-in driver technology. Paccar is reducing technology clutter by factory-integrating modern infotainment displays similar to those standard in consumer vehicles but designed for truckers.

Paccar will make the Paccar Connect platform standard on most Class 8 equipment models across Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks beginning in early 2027. Designed as a unified digital bridge between the driver and back-office management, Paccar Connect pairs factory-warrantied hardware—featuring high-definition in-cab displays—with Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle open-application ecosystem and a dedicated suite of native vehicle tools.

“By creating a future-ready technology foundation, it enables us to continuously expand capabilities, integrate new technologies, and enhance the driver experience,” John Rich, Paccar chief technology officer, said.