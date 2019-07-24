Fontaine Mod to offer pre-wiring for Lytx safety solutions

Fontaine Modification, which provides truck modification services, says it will offer pre-wiring packages for Lytx fleet solutions on major truck brands, including Ford, Hino, International, Volvo, Freightliner and Kenworth.

Lytx is a provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and operational efficiency solutions for commercial and public sector fleets

“Fontaine’s reputation has been built on a history of providing high-quality service and innovative solutions,” said Jamil Young, president of Fontaine Modification Fleet Services. “With Lytx, we’re able to offer our customers a video telematics solution that can do it all—help improve the safety of commercial drivers, offer next-generation analytics, risk detection and fleet management—from a company that aligns with our standards for excellence.

“Lytx provides an innovative and dependable solution, and we’re excited to formalize our strategic relationship to offer Lytx as a standard pre-wire option for our customers as a faster, easier way to implement a video telematics solution.”

Clients who receive a vehicle pre-wired for Lytx fleet solutions will experience a simplified installation of DriveCam SF-Series Event Recorders, the company said. Fontaine Fleet Services can help make client vehicles road-ready in a minimal amount of time, so they are able to start generating revenue as soon as the vehicle arrives.

Lytx’s customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. The company’s Driver Safety Program, DriveCam Event Recorder, and machine vision (MV) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are proven to help save lives and reduce risk, Lytx claimed. With the scale of its data—more than 100 billion miles of driving data analyzed and 100,000 risky driving events captured by video every day—Lytx is able to provide fleets with the knowledge needed to help protect drivers and improve their driving behaviors.

“We’re honored to be working with Fontaine Modification,” said Eliot Feldstein, Lytx senior vice president of corporate and business development. “Their reputation for being the best in the business stems from their commitment to quality assurance, engineering expertise and reliable customer service. These are values we share, and we look forward to working with Fontaine to get vehicles road-ready and pre-wired for DriveCam event recorders, so our shared customers can efficiently deploy Lytx fleet solutions for accelerated impact on saving lives, reducing claims costs and improving their safety and productivity.”