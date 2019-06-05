Continental renames tires to help fleets find right tire for right application

Continental has renamed its commercial waste transport tires and retreads for improved clarity, the company announced June 4. The new nomenclature is aimed at ensuring tire dealers and fleets are able to pinpoint the tire’s application and usage at a glance.

The new name spells out the vehicle classification, axle configuration, and application for which the tire was designed. The Conti HAU 3 WT, for example, is a heavy truck tire, designed for all-position use, in urban applications, for waste transport.

It is available as a new tire in 315/80R22.5 Load Range L, and as a retread in 210-280 mm widths. The four-rib tread pattern with zigzag grooves resists high scrub, and extra sidewall protection delivers resistance to curbs and cuts. Continental’s innovative tread compound provides outstanding mileage and heat reduction, while the advanced bead design offers increased durability and resistance to brake heat. Since May, the tire is available under the new name, Conti HAU 3 WT, as well as main sizes of the retread, ContiTread HAU 3 WT. Renaming of the additional retread sizes will occur over the next several months.

In the same family, the ContiTread HDU 3 WT is a heavy truck pattern, designed for drive axle use, in urban applications, for waste transport. It is available as a retread in 210-280 mm widths. The wide variety of widths ensure the retread can accurately fit all major casing sizes available on the market, delivering the best retread performance. The deep 32/32” tread depth and open-shoulder tread design offer excellent traction, while notches prevent heat build-up. It is anticipated to be available under the new name, ContiTread HDU 3 WT, starting in August.

Roll Off Systems, a waste transportation company in Statham, GA, is using all Continental tires and retreads on their fleet of urban waste front-loaders and construction roll-offs. Mike Corkran, the fleet maintenance manager, said he prefers the Continental waste transport tires because they are durable, he can retread them multiple times, and they are easy to repair.

“The quality of the tire is excellent, both new and for retreadability,” Corkran said. “We don’t have sidewalls blown out, we don’t have tire failures. We typically get two retreads on a casing,” he pointed out. “What impresses me the most is the service we get out of them, their durability, and that they’re easy to repair.”