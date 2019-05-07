Cooper launches Severe Series tire

Cooper Tire has a new mixed service-wide base all-position (WBA) tire as part of its Cooper Severe Series lineup, the company announced Monday.

The Cooper Severe Series WBA provides long miles to removal while handling the harsh operating conditions found in construction truck applications – especially mixers and dump trucks, according to the company. The tire is available in 385/65R22.5 and 425/65R22.5 sizes, in load range L.

“Our Cooper Severe Series tire line, which now also includes the WBA, provides exceptional performance while giving our customers a low cost of ownership proposition,” said Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper’s global truck and bus tire business. “The WBA is a premium tire engineered to give those running mixers and dump trucks a tire with the power to outperform others at its price point.”

The Cooper Severe Series WBA features a five-rib design with 23/32nds of tread and a zigzag rib in the center. The tire is designed to provide exceptional traction and cornering in slippery construction site conditions. Cut, chip and chunk resistant compounds, plus Cooper’s Scrub Guard technology, help the tire withstand scrubbing, curbs, and other obstacles typically encountered during operations to ensure longer tire life while maintaining casing integrity.

“Since many of our customers run 80% to 90% on-road, with the other duty cycles off-road in quarries and on gravel roads, the tire must give optimal performance in both driving conditions,” said Schroeder. “And it does. We balance tire life – long miles to removal – with a durable tire that holds up against the toughest of conditions.”

Featuring notched circumferential ribs, the tire has stone ejector ledges to help reduce and prevent the penetration of sharp rocks and stones. In addition, grooved walls contain a dual “shelf” to aid in tread stability – minimizing squirm when cornering – while providing additional stone protection. Tie bars stabilize the center rib to enhance driving performance, and a five-inch steel band reinforcement in the lower sidewall provides reinforcement and casing durability.

The tire features a four-belt casing design to help ensure multiple retreads, and comes with Cooper’s seven-year, two-retread warranty.