Monro and Amazon expand collaboration

Monro Inc., automotive undercar repair and tire services provider, has expanded its collaboration with Amazon to provide tire installation services at over 400 additional Monro retail tire and automotive service locations, as well as in nine additional states across the Central and Western regions of the United States, more than doubling the amount of service locations to over 800 stores.

“The rollout of our Amazon collaboration has been progressing very smoothly and we are pleased to announce that we are expanding this option for tire installation to more than 800 stores across the United States, representing approximately two-thirds of our store base,” Brett Ponton, president and CEO.

Initially launched in the greater Baltimore area, these tire installation services are now available to customers who purchase tires from Amazon’s website and select the ship-to-store option at over 800 locations operating under several Monro brands in 21 states across the United States.

The new states added to the program include Arkansas, Delaware, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Wisconsin and West Virginia. Monro remains on track to continue adding retail locations through fiscal 2020.