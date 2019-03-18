PSI releases TireView, a live in-cab tire management display

ATLANTA. Pressure Systems International (PSI) announced the release of its tire pressure monitoring system, TireView, for trucks, tractors and trailers during a press conference Suinday at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council 2019 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

TireView is a design that is proven to withstand the rigors of the commercial vehicle market, according to the company. Adding TPMS to the PSI product line represents a key expansion of the company’s portfolio in order to provide a “bumper-to-bumper” solution for tire management. It can run in a closed on-board system or connected to telematics solutions for enhanced fleet management. It can also be combined with the P.S.I. ATIS for trailers or other ATIS solutions offered.

Jim Sharkey, vice president of global sales and marketing, said that “our innovation of ATIS has allowed fleets to truly measure opportunities to reduce tire costs and realize those savings. PSI is singularly focused on providing tire management solutions that have a solid ROI. As we launch this product our first focus certainly will be to apply it to tractors and straight trucks, trailers predominantly with telematics, both with and without ATIS, as well as work trucks and trucks that use hydraulic brakes where obviously we can’t utilize an air system to utilize ATIS. The next phases include integrating with Smart Vehicle initiatives, buses and specialized applications. We are not in the telematics business but work well with the ones out there today.”

Jonathan Gravell, vice president of business development, noted that “fleets continue to seek opportunities to improve their efficiencies. The increasing demand for Smart Systems on vehicles is evidence of that trend. PSI is moving into more holistic solutions for tire management that will offer fleets an abundance of capabilities and data to reduce their costs. TireView provides constant visibility to the individual tires, enabling proactive maintenance and improved asset allocation.”

Photo: PSI PSI's TireView cap sensors.

TireView offers customizable alerts, monochrome or color displays as well as internal and cap sensor options. When used without ATIS, such as on drive axles, TireView can be used with the convenient ‘Flow Thru Kit’ that provides simple solutions to sensor management challenges experienced by many fleets.

