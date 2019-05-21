Menu
052119 toyo tires truck.jpg Photo: Toyo Tires
Equipment>Tires

Toyo Tires introduces new 26-inch Open Country M/T

Toyo Tires introduces a new 40X15.50R26LT size Open Country M/T (maximum traction tire) for light trucks. The Open Country M/T is legendary for its durability, off-road performance, long tread life, and aggressive tread. It is designed to help trucks work hard on pavement, then work just as hard when roads are muddy, snowy, and rocky—or when there are no roads at all.

The familiar Open Country M/T tread with its hook-shaped tread blocks has left its mark on the toughest places on the planet, including the Baja Peninsula and the many routes of the Dakar Rally.  This new 26-inch wheel fitment is designed to enhance custom designs of pickups, fitting rim widths ranging from 11- to 14-inches.  It is also backed by Toyo’s No Regrets 45-day, 500-mile trial offer.

Photo: Toyo Tires052119 toyo tire.jpg

TAGS: News Equipment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cooper-Severe-Series-truck-tire.png
Cooper launches Severe Series tire
May 07, 2019
Marangoni_Logo.jpg
Clif Armstrong to become CEO at Marangoni Tread N.A.
May 03, 2019
Cooper Tire pic.jpg
Cooper Tire launches PRO Series LHS steer tire
Mar 21, 2019
Yokohama-712L-Drive-tire3
Yokohama debuts two new commercial tires
Mar 20, 2019