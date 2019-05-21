Toyo Tires introduces new 26-inch Open Country M/T

Toyo Tires introduces a new 40X15.50R26LT size Open Country M/T (maximum traction tire) for light trucks. The Open Country M/T is legendary for its durability, off-road performance, long tread life, and aggressive tread. It is designed to help trucks work hard on pavement, then work just as hard when roads are muddy, snowy, and rocky—or when there are no roads at all.

The familiar Open Country M/T tread with its hook-shaped tread blocks has left its mark on the toughest places on the planet, including the Baja Peninsula and the many routes of the Dakar Rally. This new 26-inch wheel fitment is designed to enhance custom designs of pickups, fitting rim widths ranging from 11- to 14-inches. It is also backed by Toyo’s No Regrets 45-day, 500-mile trial offer.