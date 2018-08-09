Menu
Trucker Path teams with Goodyear

Trucker Path announced it is now giving its members direct access to roadside service provided by Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Center (CTSC) locations.

Trucker Path has more than 700,000 truck drivers as active monthly users. Earlier this year the company was acquired by Renren Inc.

Users can utilize a “click-to-call” feature within the app that connects them directly to Goodyear roadside service, which is provided by nearly 200 Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers across the country.

“By enabling our members to access roadside service from Goodyear CTSC locations by using the Trucker Path app, we are providing a solution that helps them get back on the road quickly and efficiently,” said Chris Oliver, Trucker Path’s chief business officer.

