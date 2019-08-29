Skip navigation
Menu
TBN-lead-graphic-safety.jpg Photo: Getty Images
Truck Stats>Trucking by the Numbers

Trucking by the Numbers: Safety

Editor's note: This is the fourth of a five-part series of Fleet Owner's annual Trucking by the Numbers report. Read the first, second, and third part here. 

In this section of Trucking by the Numbers, our focus is safety. What could be more important? Understanding crash types and causes over the past years may help prevent them going forward. Plus, the costs associated with large truck crashes can be staggering. There likely is not a single bigger topic for fleets to address. These numbers should help.

TAGS: News Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
TBN-general industry-cover-graphic-lead.jpg
Trucking by the Numbers: General industry
Aug 28, 2019
TBN-chart-lead.jpg
Trucking by the Numbers: Overview
Aug 27, 2019
Trucking by the Numbers 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018: The future of freight
Sep 10, 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018: Safety and the roadways
Sep 04, 2018