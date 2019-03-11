First look at Ford's revamped commercial vehicle lineup

Ford is adding new engines, greater connectivity and smart new driver-assist technology across its commercial vehicle lineup. Check out what the latest Ford vehicles look like inside and out.

Ford introduced its all-new F-600 Super Duty, and updates to its Super Duty chassis cab, Transit, F-650 and F-750 Medium Duty trucks, E-Series and its F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis during the Work Truck Show last week.

Here we take a look at some of the highlights in the OEM’s refreshed commercial vehicle lineup. The March announcement comes on the heels of February's Ford Super Duty relaunch. You can view what those pickup trucks look like here.

Related: A look at Ford's 2020 F-Series Super Duty trucks

Among the new features, Ford is offering its commercial customers with these new vehicles are driver-assist technologies. These including automatic emergency braking available on all Ford commercial vehicles help improve driver confidence and fleet performance.

Connectivity comes standard with factory-installed modems offering 4G LTE Wi-Fi on all new commercial vehicles enabling fleets to use new Ford Telematics and Ford Data Services fleet management solutions to improve uptime and reduce operating costs.

Ford is also adding new engines, greater connectivity and smart new driver-assist technology across its commercial vehicle lineup – on everything from the vans that deliver food to the plows that clear streets to the utility trucks that restore our power after a storm.

You can read more about the new commercial lineup here. Click on the photo to see more looks at the new Ford commercial lineup.