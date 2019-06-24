Possible HOS changes are no worry to ELD providers

Executives with electronic logging device manufacturers said they will be prepared with quick updates should the U.S. Dept. of Transportation (DOT) make changes to the federal hours-of-service regulations for commercial drivers.

DOT Secretary Elaine Chao said in March that a notice of proposed rulemaking on HOS tweaks has been sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget. Protential rule changes are expected to be announced July 31. Once formally published in the Federal Register, it would trigger a comment period—and potentially legal challenges—prior to any rule changes being finalized.

Related: Phasing out AOBRDs

Eric Witty, vice president of product for Trimble’s Transportation Div., was among those who told Fleet Owner that complete regulatory compliance is a “part of the product offering” that fleets are purchasing. He urged any truckers unsure of the reliability of their ELD devices to inquire directly with the manufacturer.

While there would certainly be a phase-in period between any changes and their effective date, most software updates could be completed by “tomorrow at midnight,” said Doug Schrier, vice president of product and innovation for Pegasus Transflo.

Related: ELDs must stay current as communication networks move forward

While any rule adjustment offering more flexibility could make a major difference to the drivers hauling the freight, technical changes are small compared with the full scope of the ELD regulation, Schrier added.