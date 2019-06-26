ACT: Class 8 cancellations surprise on low side

According to ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: Classes 5-8 Report, May’s Class 8 metrics generally aligned with expectations, with the lone exception of cancellations, which continued to surprise on the low side.

Additional data for the Class 8 market show still-large (but quickly shrinking) backlogs, weak orders, strong build, bigger inventories and good follow-through on sales.

Related: Trailer orders continue to fall as tariffs and economy make future uncertain

“Data continue to tell the same stories we have been reporting,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT Research’s president and senior analyst. “First and foremost, the story remains one of current demand strength: The near-term backlog remains full and strong retail sales highlight good follow-through from previously booked orders. The second story starts with softening freight metrics, pivots on robust build and sales, and ends at the nominal reality of a 78,000 Class 8 inventory.

“In a nutshell, freight growth is stagnating, while Class 8 population growth accelerates, planting the seeds for the end of the current up-cycle in demand.

“Medium-duty metrics remained in line with expectations again in May, with most metrics close to their prevailing trends, if displaying some fraying at the edges.”

ACT is a leading publisher of commercial vehicle truck, trailer and bus industry data, market analysis and forecasting services for the North American and China markets. ACT’s analytical services are used by major North American truck and trailer manufacturers and suppliers, as well as banking and investment companies.

More information is available at actresearch.net.