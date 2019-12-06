Skip navigation
ACT Research: Used truck sales jump 43% in October

In what ACT Research says likely is an anomaly, used Class 8 same dealer sales volumes jumped 43% month over month in October, following a 5% m/m loss in September, according to the latest release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks.

Longer term, sales were up 7% year-over-year, but down 17% year to date compared to the first 10 months of 2018. The report also indicated used Class 8 average miles increased by 4% m/m and were virtually flat year to date, while average age inched up 1% compared to September but rose 4% on a year-to-date basis.

Average price also shed 13% m/m while growing 3% year to date.

The report from ACT provides data on the average selling price, miles, and age based on a sample of industry data. In addition, the report provides the average selling price for top-selling Class 8 models for each of the major truck OEMs—Freightliner (Daimler); Kenworth and Peterbilt (Paccar); International (Navistar); and Volvo and Mack (Volvo).

“Despite the pop in sales reported above, most dealers are reporting lagging used-truck sales; at the same time, inventories are continuing to build,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “The two forces are conspiring to drive prices down and creating a buyer’s market.

“Prices have reached a point that is attractive enough to some buyers who are looking to upgrade their fleets to make a purchase decision," Tam continued, "while fleets who have been holding onto trucks that they no longer need are making these trades available for purchase, as freight softens.”

