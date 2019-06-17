Truck sales increase in May: Wards

May retail truck sales continued to post gains both from the month before and compared to 2018, according to figures compiled by Wards Intelligence.

Dealers sold 75,033 trucks with gross vehicle weight ratings above 10,000 pounds last month, up 5% from April. Class 3 registered sales of 25,139, up 13%; 2,267 trucks were sold in Class 4 (+11%); 7,556 in Class 5 (+3%); 7,414 in Class 6 (+3%); 4,934 in Class 7 (-10%); and 24,424 in Class 8 (+2%).

Compared to sales in May 2018 the totals were up 12%, largely driven by the impressive 27% improvement in Class 8 and 21% in the Class 6. Only Class 7 (-8%) lags in the year-over-year column.

For the first five months of 2019, medium- and heavy-duty truck sales were up 8% compared with 2018, again led by Class 8 and its 26% improvement. Classes 3 and 4 continue to lag 2018 totals, but the margins have narrowed in recent months.

