Trucking faces another fuel shock as diesel tops $6.50

The Iran war was already messy; now, it’s a maelstrom. After breaking records last week, diesel prices keep rising as oil shipments are limited though the Strait of Hormuz. Even with talks of peace returning, experts still say prices won’t stop rising anytime soon.

Attacks in the strait continued last week, notably on September 17 and 18, keeping traffic restricted and dangerous. A U.N. panel judging past violence from the U.S. during the war is now claiming the country is guilty of war crimes. The panel’s report could potentially be used in international courts in the future. Iran is also accused of crimes against humanity.

Iran is again trying to reopen the strait, telling the U.S. it could do so within seven days if certain conditions are met, including the U.S. ending its blockade.

President Trump is reportedly meeting with leaders from Persian Gulf States during the U.N. General Assembly in New York today (September 22). It’s unclear whether he will agree to Iran’s terms at all, let alone after this meeting.

The president’s statements have contradicted each other. Trump told Fox News that he is in “deciding mode” with “big things” on the horizon. According to him, his choices are “wiping Iran out,” “letting them rot economically,” or negotiating and reaching a deal.

"My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave," the president told Fox News' Trey Yingst.

Peace is certainly a possibility, but I wouldn’t say that Trump’s self-proclaimed list of options is either inspiring or comforting. And while the president weighs his options, truck drivers and the public are paying the price: literally, in high fuel prices.

The national average on-highway diesel price rose 24 cents to $6.529, according to data the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released on September 22. Gas prices rose 16 cents to $4.478. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.780, and gas prices are up $1.305.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: