Diesel drops 15¢ nationally to $6.38 as crude hovers above $106
Key takeaways
- National diesel prices fell, while regional markets posted mixed changes this week.
- Diesel and gasoline prices remain well above last year’s levels across the U.S.
- Strait of Hormuz uncertainty continues to drive volatility in crude oil and fuel prices.
On-highway diesel prices receded from historic highs last week. But Brent crude oil is again above $106 per barrel after several fluctuations this week as the war with Iran drags on. The ups and downs in talks with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz are reflected in crude oil price changes and regional differences in fuel prices.
While the rest of the U.S. saw diesel price declines, prices rose in the Rocky Mountain region. Gas prices rose along the West Coast and in the Rockies but fell across the rest of the U.S.
With the uncertainty and daily changes in the war with Iran, fuel and crude oil prices will likely continue to fluctuate. It doesn’t help market conditions that the U.S. and Iran seem to have entirely different understandings of how negotiations are going.
Trump publicly rejected Iran’s proposal this weekend, despite prior reporting that he was open to some of Iran’s economic concessions. Trump insists that he won’t offer Iran anything. Iran still seems to be holding out hope and waiting for Trump’s formal response to its proposal.
If peace isn’t established soon, experts expect fuel and crude oil prices to worsen significantly. According to the Washington Post’s reporting, the global oil market has safety measures in place to keep petroleum prices down. But these safety measures are nearly exhausted. If that happens, crude oil could reach $150 or even $200 per barrel, as experts feared when the war started.
The national average on-highway diesel price dropped 15 cents to $6.382, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on September 29. Gas prices dropped 1 cent to $4.465. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.628, and gas prices are up $1.347.
What are the current diesel prices across the U.S?
Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- Gulf Coast: Diesel prices dropped 22 cents along the Gulf Coast to $5.955.
- Midwest: Diesel prices dropped 15 cents to $6.526.
- East Coast: Along the East Coast, diesel prices dropped 13 cents to $6.137.
- West Coast: Along the West Coast, diesel prices dropped 10 cents to $7.357. Without including California, diesel prices dropped 15 cents to $6.643.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, diesel prices rose 7 cents to $6.407.
According to AAA Motor Club (AAA), the current national average diesel price is $6.439. This is 6 cents higher than EIA’s current estimate and $2.760 higher than this time last year.
What are the current gasoline prices across the U.S.?
The current national average on-highway gasoline price is $4.465, according to EIA, down 1 cent from last week’s average.
Here are this week’s gasoline price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- Midwest: The biggest drop in gasoline prices this week occurred in the Midwest for 10 cents to $4.291.
- Gulf Coast: Along the Gulf Coast, gas prices dropped 5 cents to $3.924.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, gas prices dropped 2 cents to $4.486.
- East Coast: Along the East Coast, gas prices rose 1 cent to $4.290.
- West Coast: Along the West Coast, gas prices rose 12 cents to $5.724. Without including California, gas prices rose 5 cents to $5.153.
According to AAA, the current national gasoline price average is $4.456. This is 1 cent lower than EIA’s current estimate and $1.321 higher than this time last year.
In a recent press release, AAA said, “At $4.48 per gallon, this is the highest the national average has ever been for this time of year. Typically, the start of autumn brings lower gas prices, but lingering volatility in the Strait of Hormuz and the high cost of crude oil are driving up pump prices. This month is on track to set a new September record. So far, the average for this month is $4.30, higher than the previous September record of $3.83 set in 2023.”