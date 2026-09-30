Diesel drops 15¢ nationally to $6.38 as crude hovers above $106

On-highway diesel prices receded from historic highs last week. But Brent crude oil is again above $106 per barrel after several fluctuations this week as the war with Iran drags on. The ups and downs in talks with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz are reflected in crude oil price changes and regional differences in fuel prices.

While the rest of the U.S. saw diesel price declines, prices rose in the Rocky Mountain region. Gas prices rose along the West Coast and in the Rockies but fell across the rest of the U.S.

With the uncertainty and daily changes in the war with Iran, fuel and crude oil prices will likely continue to fluctuate. It doesn’t help market conditions that the U.S. and Iran seem to have entirely different understandings of how negotiations are going.

Trump publicly rejected Iran’s proposal this weekend, despite prior reporting that he was open to some of Iran’s economic concessions. Trump insists that he won’t offer Iran anything. Iran still seems to be holding out hope and waiting for Trump’s formal response to its proposal.

If peace isn’t established soon, experts expect fuel and crude oil prices to worsen significantly. According to the Washington Post’s reporting, the global oil market has safety measures in place to keep petroleum prices down. But these safety measures are nearly exhausted. If that happens, crude oil could reach $150 or even $200 per barrel, as experts feared when the war started.

The national average on-highway diesel price dropped 15 cents to $6.382, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on September 29. Gas prices dropped 1 cent to $4.465. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.628, and gas prices are up $1.347.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: