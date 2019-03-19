Allison building advanced vehicle test facility in Indy

Allison Transmission, a global leader in medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles, is investing in a new vehicle testing facility that will facilitate further innovation in the industry.

This facility is to be located on the campus of Allison’s global headquarters on the west side of Indianapolis, IN. It will include two environmental chambers capable of simulating temperature extremes, altitude, and on-road conditions that will allow testing for regulatory compliance, on-board diagnostic development, and performance improvements for vehicle functional optimization. The Vehicle Environmental Test facility will further support testing for a wide-range of propulsion systems, including conventional powertrains, alternative fuel, electric hybrid and fully-electric vehicles.

“Industries around the globe depend on Allison Automatics to power highly specialized vehicles that must perform under all kinds of extreme conditions,” said David Graziosi, president and chief executive officer of Allison Transmission. “The Vehicle Environmental Test facility will provide Allison engineers with enhanced capabilities to conduct testing replicating vehicle environments and duty cycles.”

The facility will be one of a few in the US and the only one of its kind in the Midwest. Additionally, when the facility is not in use by Allison, third parties will be able to utilize the chamber for their own testing, adding another benefit. Project planning for the Vehicle Environmental Test facility has begun and is scheduled for completion in 2020.

“In an increasingly competitive marketplace, Indiana stands out as a leader in advanced manufacturing thanks to companies like Allison Transmission that are continuing to push new innovations forward that will serve customers across the globe while supporting efforts to attract, develop and retain top talent here,” said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. “With this significant investment and commitment to Indiana, Allison Transmission is demonstrating once again they are a key player in Indiana’s high-tech success.”

Joe Hogsett, mayor of Indianapolis, added: “Allison Transmission has long been a significant asset to the city of Indianapolis. We are pleased to work with such a community-minded company as they grow within our city and look forward to the benefits this investment in innovation will bring to Indianapolis, the industry, and even the world.”