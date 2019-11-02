Skip navigation
Menu
Equipment

Fleet Owner's ultimate 2019 NACV wrap-up

daimler-nacv-promo.jpg
Start Slideshow
Catch up on everything, or at least most of, what you need to know about the trends and innovations rolled out at the biennial trucking event in the span of one coffee break.

If you missed the 2019 North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show in Atlanta or didn't get to visit all the OEMs, component suppliers, and technology providers, don't worry. Our intrepid editors spent nearly every waking hour from Sunday to Thursday walking the floor and attending every press conference to arm you with the knowledge critical to succeeding in the coming years.

Click the slideshow below to get a comprehensive look at the latest trucks, equipment, and technology. 

And if that's not enough, we have specific galleries of the electric vehicles on display, as well as trailers.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News Technology Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NACV
NACV notebook: Clean technologies, new brands and integrated graphics
Nov 07, 2019
James Kamsickas
For Dana's CEO, years of electrification planning is paying off
Nov 07, 2019
digital-truck-tires-nikonaft-getty.jpg
PSI pumps up fleets’ tire data with new analytics platform
Nov 07, 2019
NACV_Rocketail.jpg
Rocketail adds dynamic hinge design to Wings trailer aero system
Nov 07, 2019