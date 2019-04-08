Kenworth presents 200,000th MX engine to UPS

Kenworth recently presented the 200,000 PACCAR MX engine produced for the North American market to UPS.

The milestone engine was a MX-13 rated at 455 hp and 1,650 lb-ft of torque. It resides in a Kenworth T680 day cab going into service in UPS regional haul operations.

“Our Kenworth T680s equipped with PACCAR MX engines are performing well in UPS operations throughout the United States,” said Bill Brentar, UPS senior director of maintenance and engineering for transportation equipment at the company’s headquarters in Atlanta.

UPS purchased its first Kenworth trucks with MX engines from MHC Kenworth – Atlanta in 2012. UPS now operates more than 3,000 Kenworth T680s with the engine.

Mike Dozier, Kenworth general manager, called it “fitting to recognize UPS with the 200,000th PACCAR MX series engine.”

During a special ceremony, Kevin Baney, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing, presented a special commemorative plaque to Brentar and Mark Collins, UPS director of maintenance and engineering for transportation equipment.

The ceremony took place at the PACCAR’s engine plant in Columbus, MS.