Recall Roundup: Commercial vehicle recalls include Ford, Harbinger, and Altec safety concerns

Altec Digger Derrick models’ incorrect pole rack capacity rating

Altec Industries is recalling certain 2023-2025 Digger Derrick vehicles. The vertical center of gravity with poles in the pole rack was not calculated properly, resulting in an incorrect pole rack capacity rating. While using the pole rack at full capacity, an incorrect high vertical center of gravity during braking and cornering may lead to a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

This recall potentially affects six vehicles. Altec will provide owners with a safety alert placard. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 21. Owners may contact Altec customer service at 877-462-5832. Altec's number for this recall is CSN-3335.