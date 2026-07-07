Recall Roundup: Commercial vehicle recalls include Ford, Harbinger, and Altec safety concerns
Key takeaways
- NHTSA recalls affect select Ford, Harbinger Motors, and Altec commercial vehicles over safety defects.
- Fleet owners should review recall notices and schedule repairs to reduce safety and compliance risks.
- Steering, transmission, and vehicle stability issues are among the latest commercial vehicle recall concerns.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently issued recall notices for commercial vehicles, including brands from Harbinger, Ford, and more.
Owners of the affected vehicles should be contacted via U.S. mail over the next two months, but fleet and independent owners of these vehicles can contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit nhtsa.gov for more details. More information on each recall can be found below.
Altec Digger Derrick models’ incorrect pole rack capacity rating
Altec Industries is recalling certain 2023-2025 Digger Derrick vehicles. The vertical center of gravity with poles in the pole rack was not calculated properly, resulting in an incorrect pole rack capacity rating. While using the pole rack at full capacity, an incorrect high vertical center of gravity during braking and cornering may lead to a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects six vehicles. Altec will provide owners with a safety alert placard. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 21. Owners may contact Altec customer service at 877-462-5832. Altec's number for this recall is CSN-3335.
Ford F-150 models’ vehicle rollaway risk
Ford is recalling certain 2018-2021 Navigator, Expedition, 2020-2021 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2021 F-150 vehicles. The transmission park pawl may engage while the vehicle is in motion, causing damage to the park system. Park system damage may result in a vehicle rollaway, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 741,195 vehicles. Dealers will update the powertrain control module software and inspect and replace any damaged transmission components as necessary. Interim letters, notifying owners of the safety risk, are expected to be mailed August 3. Additional letters will be sent once the remedy is available, anticipated in April 2027. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 26S48.
Harbinger Motors models’ loose steering gear mounting bolts
Harbinger Motors is recalling certain 2025 Stripped Chassis vehicles. The steering gear mounting bolts may come loose or break. Broken or loose steering gear bolts can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 129 vehicles. Dealers will replace the steering gear assembly bolts. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 10. Harbinger's number for this recall is REC-04-00003.