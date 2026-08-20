Volvo Trucks unveils 100 Year Edition to celebrate a century of truck design

Volvo Trucks is making its FH Aero, FH, FH16 Aero, and FH16 heavy-duty trucks available as a 100 Year Edition to celebrate the company’s upcoming anniversary in 2027. The special-edition models feature updated interior and exterior design elements and follow recent upgrades to Volvo’s electric, diesel, and gas powertrains.

The company, which produces heavy-duty trucks with electric, diesel, and gas powertrains, has equipped the 100 Year Edition with redesigned seats featuring a two-tone concept, premium leather seat bases, and embroidered anniversary motifs.

The trucks also feature illuminated doorsteps, LED console strips with red or white ambient lighting, and a welcome light that projects the anniversary motif onto the ground when the door is opened. The motif also appears on 3D-printed speaker grilles, while the curtains feature Volvo truck models from the past 100 years. A thicker floor mat uses a black/grey mélange design with tan leather labels.

The 100 Year Edition can be ordered in most driveline and chassis configurations currently available for the Volvo FH Aero, FH16 Aero, FH, and FH16. The 100 Year Edition will be available for order beginning in September.

“The 100-year edition truck is a celebration of what we have achieved so far over the past century and a very special truck in more ways than one,” Jonathan Disley, design director for Volvo Trucks, stated. “The interior is both modern and premium, as well as an homage to Volvo's history. The design was inspired by our Swedish heritage and the professionalism that comes from years of innovation and progress, alongside our customers' trust and passion.”

What this means for the trucking industry

For fleets, the 100 Year Edition is more than a cosmetic package. It brings Volvo’s latest powertrain updates and driver-focused cab features into a special-edition truck that can be configured across most existing FH and FH16 driveline and chassis options. That gives fleet executives a way to prioritize driver comfort and equipment appeal without giving up configuration flexibility.