Class 8 orders stall as EPA 2027 uncertainty lingers

Truck demand is likely healthier than last year, but regulatory certainty and manufacturer capacity are a different story.

“The 2027 regulatory engine transition is clearly impacting order seasonality this year, but the underlying demand for new equipment remains robust, supported by strong spot rate momentum,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research. “Fleets are eager to replace aging equipment and prepare for cost increases on the horizon, but the lack of regulatory clarity is making it difficult for them to plan effectively.”

Order season disrupted: September typically marks the opening of order books for the upcoming model year, but the seasonal uptick was muted this year. Manufacturers had not fully opened their 2027 order boards, according to ACT, which disrupted normal seasonal patterns. OEMs are still finalizing pricing and production strategies for next year’s equipment. That uncertainty is driven mostly by EPA's pending NOx regulation.