Celebrating 100 years of Palfinger’s legacy in work truck manufacturing

Palfinger recently celebrated this 100-year milestone at its Council Bluffs, Iowa, facility

"This milestone belongs to the generations of employees whose skill, dedication, and knowledge built the foundation of this operation, and to the customers and partners who have trusted that work for decades," Ismael Daneluz, president of Palfinger North America, said in a release.

Omaha Standard was founded in 1926. It evolved with the work truck industry along with “the people and industries that build, repair, transport, grow, and serve, from family farms and local trades to commercial fleets and national enterprises,” the release states.

Omaha Standard has employed generations of families, and that has continued since Palfinger acquired the company in 2008. Denny Nelson, subassembly lead, just celebrated 51 years with the company. It’s a family affair for the Nelsons. His father, brothers, and son together have 169 years of combined experience working for the company.