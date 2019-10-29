Skip navigation
Thermo King expands TRU line with lighter, thinner SLXi Local

Thermo King recently introduced the SLXi Local transport refrigeration unit (TRU), which it says is up to 200 pounds lighter than other TRUs, increasing payload capacity.

According to the company, SLXi Local answers today’s growing demands for lighter, thinner, quieter refrigeration units and meets a broad spectrum of transport needs for single-temperature distribution fleets.

“The Thermo King SLXi Local is ideal for urban distribution,” said Sara Cudemo, trailer product manager for Thermo King North America. “Distributors can’t fill their trailer to capacity due to weight restrictions when transporting heavy cargo products like milk and water. Thermo King North America brought European technology to the United States so fleets can efficiently deliver food in cities while overcoming unique challenges like physical space constraints that require tight turning capabilities and growing noise regulation trends.”

Thermo King SLXi_LOCAL-right.png

Additional features include:

  • Lighter—The SLXi Local is the lightest refrigeration unit available in the North American over-the-road market. It is up to 200 pounds lighter than other refrigeration units so transporters can carry more cargo to increase payload opportunities.
  • Thinner—The slim profile reduces the tractor-trailer gap by 7 inches to decrease air drag and enhance tractor fuel efficiency. The slim profile adds flexibility to the tractor-trailer and lowers the risk of damaging the tractor or TRU when turning corners on tight city streets.
  • Quieter—The Thermo King Whisper kit is standard on all SLXi Local units. It operates at 3 decibels lower than similar units to comply with growing trends in municipal noise restrictions.

The SLXi Local solution meets a variety of customer, environmental, legislative and food safety requirements, Thermo King maintained. It is seven-year California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant.

The TRU utilizes next-generation R452A refrigerant that reduces global warming impact by 45% compared to other refrigerants, the company claimed. R452A is a lower emission refrigerant that is the safest, most environmentally responsible replacement for current refrigerants. R452A requires 22% less refrigerant than competitors to efficiently cool cargo.

NACV Thermo King SLXi Local transport refrigeration unit

Thermo King's SLXi Local transport refrigeration unit on display at NACV.

Telematics hardware is standard on the SLXi Local to reduce upfront installation and equipment costs, so customers can enable Thermo King’s ConnectedSuite services at the flip of a switch.

For more information about Thermo King transport refrigeration solutions, visit thermoking.com/local.

